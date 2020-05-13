EDMONTON -- A 42-year-old man was caught masturbating in public and smashing the window of a Canada Post truck in downtown Edmonton Tuesday.

The man was seen masturbating and smashing the vehicle's window in the area of 97 Avenue and 105 Street at approximately 3 p.m., police said.

He was charged with indecent act, mischief and assault.

Video shows a man punching and breaking the window on the driver's side of the truck and walking away.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Canada Post's media relations said the company was aware "of this very unfortunate incident."

The health and safety officer with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers spoke with the Canada Post employee who was attacked.

"They are OK," Rashpal Sehmby said. "They've got a bruised elbow and they are working today."

Sehmby said postal workers have been coughed on and attacked during the pandemic, calling it "unnecessary and very disgusting."

Postal workers are advised to lock their doors and call 911 in these situations.