Warm weather to welcome the end of spring
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 7:16AM MDT
Edmonton Weather for June 11 - 20s ALL WEEK
We're into the last week and a half of Spring and it's shaping up to a mostly WARM end to the season.
The average high for June 11th-21st is 21 degrees.
We'll top that on most of the next 10 days in the Edmonton Metro Region.
Wednesday still looks like the warmest day this week - a high of 26 or 27.
Today and Thursday will be in the low to mid 20s.
Friday's probably the coolest day. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon.
If those pan out, we'll only get to 18 or 19. If the showers miss - we could be 21 or 22.
More low-to-mid 20s weather this weekend too.
Precipitation Outlook:
There doesn't appear to be any steady "rain" in the forecast.
However, the risk of scattered showers exists again today.
That chance is highest in Eastern AB (with a thunderstorm potential too).
Wednesday should be drier.
Then...we're back to a chance of showers late Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
- High: 22
- Evening - 30% chance of an early-evening shower. Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: 18
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 26
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 24
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 20
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 22
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 25