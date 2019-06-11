Edmonton Weather for June 11 - 20s ALL WEEK

We're into the last week and a half of Spring and it's shaping up to a mostly WARM end to the season.

The average high for June 11th-21st is 21 degrees.

We'll top that on most of the next 10 days in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Wednesday still looks like the warmest day this week - a high of 26 or 27.

Today and Thursday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Friday's probably the coolest day. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon.

If those pan out, we'll only get to 18 or 19. If the showers miss - we could be 21 or 22.

More low-to-mid 20s weather this weekend too.

Precipitation Outlook:

There doesn't appear to be any steady "rain" in the forecast.

However, the risk of scattered showers exists again today.

That chance is highest in Eastern AB (with a thunderstorm potential too).

Wednesday should be drier.

Then...we're back to a chance of showers late Thursday and Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

High: 22

Evening - 30% chance of an early-evening shower. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22