Edmonton Weather for June 11 - 20s ALL WEEK

We're into the last week and a half of Spring and it's shaping up to a mostly WARM end to the season.

The average high for June 11th-21st is 21 degrees.

We'll top that on most of the next 10 days in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Wednesday still looks like the warmest day this week - a high of 26 or 27.

Today and Thursday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Friday's probably the coolest day.  There's a chance of showers in the afternoon.

If those pan out, we'll only get to 18 or 19.  If the showers miss - we could be 21 or 22.

More low-to-mid 20s weather this weekend too.

Precipitation Outlook:

There doesn't appear to be any steady "rain" in the forecast.

However, the risk of scattered showers exists again today.

That chance is highest in Eastern AB (with a thunderstorm potential too).

Wednesday should be drier.  

Then...we're back to a chance of showers late Thursday and Friday.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

  • Today - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a shower.
  • High:  22
  • Evening - 30% chance of an early-evening shower.  Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  18
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  26
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.  40% chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  24
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.  40% chance of showers.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  22
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  25