EDMONTON -- March 2021 in Edmonton will go down in the history books as one of the warmest on record for Edmonton.

In fact, over the past 85 years, only a handful of other years even come close.

The average high for March this year is 7.7 degrees.

That ties 1988 for the warmest average high in the past 85 years.

The only other years with an average high of 7 degrees or warmer are:

1992 (7.3)

2010 (7.2)

2016 (7.0)

In those 85 years, a total of just 13 years had an average high of 5 degrees or warmer.

11 of those 13 years have been since 1980. (1959 and 1968 are the outliers.)

Over the past five years, our average March highs were:

2020: -1

2019: 3

2018: 0

2017: 0

2016: 7

The long-term average high for March in Edmonton is just 2.2 degrees.

At least, that's the number for 1981-2010.

For 1971-2000, the average high in March was 2.1 degrees.

For 1961-1990, it was just 1.1 degrees.