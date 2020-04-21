EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a 60-year-old man accused of defrauding local dealerships for more than half-a-million dollars in luxury vehicle purchases.

Police were first tipped off in January that a man used false identification to buy luxury vehicles totaling $582,575 from various dealerships.

Philip Mackay allegedly used various identities to purchase all five of the vehicles between November 2019 and January 2020, according to police.

The cars included:

2019 Ford F150 Raptor

2020 Lexus Gx460

2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525

2020 Infiniti QX60

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for Mackay's arrest on charges including fraud over $5,000, using forged documents, possession of identity document, impersonation, failure to comply with probation, breach of recognizance and other charges related to identity theft.

Mackay could be attempting similar fraud, according to police, so they're asking dealerships to watch out for him.

He's described as 5'8" and 178 pounds with thinning, medium-brown hair.

Anyone who sees Mackay is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.