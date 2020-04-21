Warrant issued for man accused of fraudulently buying $500K in luxury vehicles
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:13PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:14PM MDT
Philip Mackay, 60, is accused of using false identification to buy more than $500,000 in luxury vehicles. (Police handout)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a 60-year-old man accused of defrauding local dealerships for more than half-a-million dollars in luxury vehicle purchases.
Police were first tipped off in January that a man used false identification to buy luxury vehicles totaling $582,575 from various dealerships.
Philip Mackay allegedly used various identities to purchase all five of the vehicles between November 2019 and January 2020, according to police.
The cars included:
- 2019 Ford F150 Raptor
- 2020 Lexus Gx460
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525
- 2020 Infiniti QX60
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for Mackay's arrest on charges including fraud over $5,000, using forged documents, possession of identity document, impersonation, failure to comply with probation, breach of recognizance and other charges related to identity theft.
Mackay could be attempting similar fraud, according to police, so they're asking dealerships to watch out for him.
He's described as 5'8" and 178 pounds with thinning, medium-brown hair.
Anyone who sees Mackay is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.