Water main break north of downtown core floods streets
EPCOR said the water main break at 101 St. north of 112 Ave. was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Twitter/Damian Abrahams)
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 2:05PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 2:06PM MDT
Crews were busy north of downtown Monday, after a water main break flooded residential streets.
The EPCOR website said the water main break was reported on 101 Street north of 112 Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., and customers in the area were not out of water as a result.
EPCOR said valves had been shut off to isolate the break.
More to come…