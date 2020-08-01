EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is advising people not to swim or wade at two beaches in the province due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

The advisory was issued for Wabamun Lake Provincial Park beach and Zeiner Park Beach at Pigeon Lake.

At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from contact with the water and there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact, according to AHS.

If people do decide to access the water at the affected beaches, it’s suggested to avoid contact with the face and mouth and ensure hands are washed after being in the water.

Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at both locations and signage will be posted at common beach access points.