On the 21st annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, the provincial legislature hosted Albertans remembering loved ones who died in the line of duty.

The day is held in honour of the 100 officers who died while serving in Alberta since 1876.

"I remind you those names swore in oath and dedicated lives to making our world a safer and better place to raise our families," Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said during the tribute on Sunday.

McFee also thanked those at the ceremony for supporting Alberta law enforcement members, and spoke about the importance of carrying on the legacy of those who have passed.

"We will not forget what you did for us and we promise to continue your legacy and continue the work every one of you dedicated your career and life for."

The Alberta government also issued a statement thanking members for their service.

"Each officer in Alberta heading out on another shift takes the same risks. Let us remember the courage that brings them into the ranks. And the strength that keeps them there in the toughest situations," the message read.

"To the family, friends and loved ones that carry on their memories, we stand with you through your grief and mourning. We will remember them."