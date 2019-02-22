A 19-year-old man, who is in need of medications, has been missing since Saturday, Feb. 16.

Edmonton police said Michael Thomas Chase may have been seen in Jasper, Alta., on Thursday, Feb. 21 and is believed to be on his way to Vancouver, B.C.

“We are a bit distraught. We’re really disturbed at the thought that my brother could be in danger,” his sister, Jenna Chase, told CTV News Friday night.

Chase is described as white, 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall, 63 kilograms (140 pounds), with blue eyes and brown hair. The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a dark-coloured toque, black cargo pants and black winter boots. He may have a number of jackets with him, including a brown or black jacket.

His disappearance is considered out of character and he is in need of medications, police said.

“We’re very worried for his safety," Chase said.

Anyone with information about Chase’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.