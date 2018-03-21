Dense fog to the south, west and NW of Edmonton this morning.

Advisories are in effect and will remain in place until late this morning.

We also have a Winter Storm WATCH for the Peace Country and the Whitecourt-Edson/Slave Lake/Athabasca regions.

That WATCH will likely be upgraded to a WARNING later today or early Thursday.

AND...it may be expanded to the south and east once we see this next storm system develop.

For now, it's areas under the WATCH that are most likely to get at least 10-20cm of snow Thu/Fri.

Gusts to around 60km/h will also cause problems with blowing snow reducing visibility.

In the Edmonton region and areas to the south, there's a VERY good chance that we'll get some heavier snow starting late Thursday.

Wind will also start to gust Thursday afternoon. So, blowing snow could be a problem in the region Thursday evening/overnight.

Through the day Friday, areas south of Edmonton will likely see the snow flip to rain or a rain/snow mix.

Edmonton appears to be right on the edge. So, if it stays snow all day - over 10cm of snow looks VERY likely.

IF we see a the precip "flip", accumulation will be lower.

Clearing and cooling this weekend with daytime highs staying below zero.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Fog patches this morning. Then...Cloudy with sunny breaks.

High: 3

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of some scattered pockets of mixed precipitation.

9pm: 0

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Wind gusting to 50km/h.

60% chance of snow starting late in the day.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Cloudy with periods of snow in the morning. Snow or rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Risk of significant amounts of snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2​