EDMONTON -- Hundreds of Albertans started competing in challenges Saturday that will benefit the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Teddy Bear Fun Fest features a week of challenges, including a five kilometre fun walk, scavenger hunt, and even healthy snack preparation.

After every event, participants are asked to share they completed the challenge with organizers on the Teddy Bear Fun Run Facebook event page or through email. If at least 50 participants complete the daily challenge, a sponsor will make a $5,000 donation to support the children’s hospital.

Registration to participate in the virtual fundraiser is $5 per person and participants can fundraise individually to help support the hospital.

All proceeds will support the Stollery hospital and urgent needs, including renovation and projects and the relocation of the pediatric surgery clinics.

According to a press release from the Stollery, 276,000 patients visit the hospital each year.

The Stollery says more than 500 people from across Alberta are expected to attend the virtual event.

Stollery kids like 11-year-old Boston – who has had 16 surgeries during his life – said events like the Teddy Bear Fun Run aren’t just fun, they help kids across the province.

He encouraged everyone to participate in the event.

“I hope they also help other kids in need,” Boston said.

Boston was first sent to the Stollery when he was six months old from Fort McMurray for open heart surgery.

“As a mother that nearly lost her child, if you ever have a child that you love that ever gets seriously sick or injured there is no better place than the Stollery,” Boston’s mom Nancy Sanftleben said.

“The Stollery is a world class facility,” she added. “It’s not just an Edmonton hospital, it’s an Alberta hospital.”

“We are very lucky in this province to have that hospital.”