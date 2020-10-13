EDMONTON -- EPS is looking for witnesses following a death in southwest Edmonton on Saturday. The medical examiner determined a man found by police was stabbed.

On Oct. 10 EPS responded to a call at a complex near 180 Street and 74 Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Officers found a man lying outside the complex in medical distress, he died on scene.

The man has been identified at 32-year-old Jessie Ducharme, his death is considered a homicide.

Officers want to speak with anyone who saw a blue Lincoln in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.