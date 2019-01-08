

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The death of a 40-year-old man in Wetaskiwin Sunday has been deemed a homicide.

RCMP began to investigate the death in area of Range Road 243-A and Township Road 473 at approximately 1 a.m.

The Wetaskiwin man’s autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.