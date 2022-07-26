What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
Approximately one of every four Albertans self-identify as Roman Catholic, with approximately 375,000 practicing Catholics in the Archdiocese of Edmonton.
Ryan Topping, vice president of Newman Theological College, says that the number has remained stable over the last 40 years in Alberta, while in Quebec, the number of practicing Catholics has declined significantly.
What little growth parishes have seen in Edmonton has been mostly through new immigrants, says Indre Cuplinskas, University of Alberta St. Joseph's College associate professor.
"We have a lot of Catholics who are still immigrating to Canada, particularly from the Philippines, from African countries like Nigeria," Cuplinskas said.
"Generally, we see across Canada, but also here in Alberta, the people who don't identify with any religion rising," she added. "They make up about 30 per cent of Albertans at this time."
Topping hopes the Papal visit will generate greater interest in the Catholic Church and help lapsed Catholics or those who have stopped attending mass because of the pandemic return.
"When John Paul II came and visited Canada, what happened then was you had a renewal of faith and a renewal of hope among a lot of people," Topping told CTV News Edmonton.
Topping himself says he was part of that "John Paul II generation," who were inspired by his devotion to learn more about the faith.
"When he made his tours in Canada, the United States, and Europe, there was a great swell of interest in Catholicism and, indeed, of the priesthood," he said.
"Today, there are a lot of people who are privately spiritual but not publicly religious, and the papacy is a unique institution in the world in that here you have a direct succession from Jesus Christ, who lived 2,000 years ago up until the present day," he added.
- Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
- 'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis, speaks at Sacred Heart Parish
Cuplinskas hopes the massive spotlight and international attention Papal visits bring will help build a greater understanding of colonialism and the traumas of residential schools.
"It's a moment again for all Canadians to pay attention to the issue," she said. "To think about how we are all engaged in this process of truth and reconciliation."
"To divert people's gaze for reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples," she added.
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to take part in a public mass in Edmonton, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
'A NEW WAVE OF HEALING'
Fr. Susai Jesu, pastor at Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, hopes that the main message of the visit, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, is not lost.
"Every Indigenous person is going through a healing journey," Jesu said. "Some are stuck. Some are moving forward. Some are way more forward. Some are really free.
"I really hope his coming will really bring more healing to those who are really struggling, struggling with the trauma and recovery of their own experiences."
Jesu, originally from India, came to Canada to serve as a pastor in Indigenous communities and now speaks Cree. He hopes the greater Church and Canadians recognize that a Papal apology is just one step on a path toward reconciliation and that everyone has a role to play.
"(The Pope) is paving the way towards reconciliation and healing," Jesu said. "Then we are the ones who have to work towards that in terms of actions."
"We need to work together and bring people together," he added. "So that we walk together as much as possible, as one family."
- Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
- Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy
Pope Francis prays at a gravesite at the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, Alta., during his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Rev. Cristino Bouvette, the visit's national liturgical coordinator and Indigenous priest, believes each event Pope Francis attends will help promote a "new wave of healing."
"That there will be a new opportunity that many have been walking, carrying a heavy cross, being made a little bit lighter with the help of our Holy Father," Bouvette said.
"I cannot help but think of my kokum," he added, "who 12 years in this city in one of those residential schools could have probably never have imagined those many years later that her grandson would be involved in this work.
"It is a direct legacy to her that I hope to be of service in this mission."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Ewasuk
___
If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis has arrived at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, northwest of Edmonton.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Sister of dead motorcycle passenger remembers her for her kindness
Before she died in a motorcycle crash last week, Redalin Paradina was a teacher well liked by her students in the Calgary Catholic Board of Education.
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
Saskatoon investigating reports of violence on city buses
Saskatoon city council has asked for a report on the extent of violence in the city’s transit system.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial audit after more than $70M spent on social services case management system
The Saskatchewan NDP have officially called on the provincial auditor to conduct a special investigation into cost overruns associated with the Ministry of Social Services Linkin information management system.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
'Through adversity, you come out stronger': Riders prepare for tough matchup against Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders took to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since their back to back losses against the Toronto Argonauts.
Atlantic
-
Chronic RCMP officer shortages in rural areas evident in N.S. mass shooting: Mountie
A senior Mountie who investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia RCMP told a public inquiry on Tuesday that the federal police force suffers chronic staffing shortages in its rural detachments.
-
Cost of living and politician pay dominate day one of short N.S. legislative session
Ongoing financial stresses facing Nova Scotias and a proposed pay hike for all MLAs dominated a new, albeit short session of the Nova Scotia legislature that launched Tuesday.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as GTA real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
-
New data reveals where Toronto speed cameras have been issuing the most tickets
The threat of receiving a speeding ticket in the mail continues to not deter motorists in Toronto from driving above the posted limit.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Fighting inflation, red tape top Sudbury chamber's municipal election priority list
The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says divisiveness at Tom Davies Square is hurting members. Business owners want a council that helps them fight inflation.
-
Critical shortage of affordable housing in Nipissing, group says
A non-profit group that helps the homeless and people at risk of homelessness is sounding the alarm over the lack of housing options in the District of Nipissing.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeing
An American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.
-
B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughter
A B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo judge finds man not guilty of cocaine importation, trafficking
A man who was charged with importing and trafficking more than 11 kilograms of cocaine has walked free from a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom.
-
'It's a big boom for us': Tubing returns to Cowichan River as temperatures climb
Vancouver Island residents are flocking to the Cowichan River this week to beat the heat with a tube ride.
-
Canadian on-air weather personalities shifting tone amid worsening climate change
Some Canadian on-air weather personalities say they've had to shift their tone and approach in light of worsening climate change.