What you need to know ahead of the ETS spring schedule launch
The City of Edmonton's spring transit schedule will come into effect April 28.
It's one of five service adjustments made each year based on ridership patterns.
Bus route changes include :
- Route 622 will be suspended until the start of the Fall 2024 term;
- Route 906 will transition from a 30-foot bus to a 40-foot bus for all trips to increase service capacity and better serve rider needs;
- Routes 130X and 150X will see frequency reduced during peak p.m. hours - from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes - based on ridership patterns;
- Due to due to lower ridership in the morning, route 700X will see a permanent peak hours change to between 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 - 9 a.m; and
- Route 910X will see its hours of service permanently changed to better reflect ridership needs by starting later in the morning and earlier in the afternoon.
The Summer Streets program will return in early May, with one lane on Victoria Park Road, Saskatchewan Drive and Calgary Trail converted to a mixed-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.
Construction and road renewals will continue to affect transit service in several areas. The following routes have been detoured until the fall:
- Route 106 will run along 134 Avenue and 135 Avenue, between 113A Street and 97 Street;
- Route 150X will travel along 113a Street, 127 Avenue, 109 Street, 129 Avenue and 103 Street.
- Routes 613, 624, and 625 will detour along 134 Avenue and 135 Avenue between 113A Street and 97 Street. This detour will continue for the rest of the school year and will start again in September.
Renewal work on 132 Avenue is set to start in May. When it begins, Route 106 and Route 626 will detour along 135 Avenue and Delwood Road between 82 Street and 66 Street.
The CN Tower traffic loop and 103A Avenue westbound are closed to accommodate pedway construction. Routes 7, 511 and 523 will detour until November.
Valley Line West LRT construction will close 87 Avenue and 189 Street between May 15 to early July.
Route 914 will be on detour starting April 28, and an on-demand transit zone with service to West Edmonton Mall will be added in Aldergrove May 15, with stops at the following locations:
- 189 Street & 85 Avenue;
- 189 Street & 85 Avenue;
- 187 Street & 84 Avenue; and
- 187 Street & 84 Avenue.
For more information on changes and detours, visit the City of Edmonton's website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed
The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted absences from prison
A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time.
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
Government proposes new policy for federally regulated employees to disconnect from work
In their 2024 budget, the federal government wants to amend the Canada Labour Code, so employers in federally regulated sectors will eliminate work-related communication with employees outside of scheduled hours. If implemented, this would affect roughly 500,000 across the country.
Earthquake jolts southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Blue Sky City': Calgary unveils new brand
Calgary has a new brand and it's looking up.
-
Calgary doctor charged after investigation uncovered $2M in fraud
A Calgary doctor has been charged with fraud after allegedly submitting millions of dollars in false claims to the province.
-
Expect delays on Deerfoot Trail this weekend; ramps closing for construction
Ramps leading onto Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary will be temporarily closed over the weekend, as crews work to improve the highway.
Lethbridge
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
-
Serious crash closes highway north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
A serious multi-vehicle crash closed a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 3 projects loom large in provincial highways planning
With or without federal support, improvements to a major southern Alberta highway continue because of its critical economic importance as an east-west corridor, the province says.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
-
'It has saved lives': Saskatoon's only drop-in overnight shelter set to close
Concern is growing for Saskatoon's homeless population with a core neighbourhood shelter set to close in days.
-
‘We call this heart attack snow’: Wet snow blankets Saskatoon
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to drive cautiously, with roads wet and slushy following a night of rain and now.
Regina
-
Regina man says he was wrongfully evicted from seniors' facility and left with nowhere to go
A Regina man who says he was given two hours to vacate the seniors' home he lived in after being evicted should not have been forced to move in the first place.
-
Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre
A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.
-
'The needs of the client': Ministry refutes Sask. NDP allegations of gov't funnelling social service funding to MLA owned hotels
Tuesday night in government committee saw the Ministry of Social Services release documents revealing how much funding was sent to two Regina motels associated with Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal.
Vancouver
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
Here's what Vancouverites are leaving behind in Ubers
What do you think Vancouverites are leaving behind when they hitch a ride?
-
No connection between police response, man's death near Vancouver Island trail: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog has finished its investigation into an incident on Vancouver Island, concluding the actions of officers weren't connected to a man's death.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
Nanaimo cancer centre construction to begin next year
Construction workers are poised to start building a BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo in 2025 – bringing access to critical treatment services closer to home for thousands of people on Vancouver Island.
-
Mounties discover school bus, stolen vehicles in Fraser River
Police in Metro Vancouver say their investigation into how a vehicle ended up at the bottom of the Fraser River has led to the discovery of other submerged vehicles, including a school bus and at least two stolen cars.
Toronto
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
-
Video shows Toronto Pearson airport heist suspect taking off with more than $22M in gold, cash
Video of the moment a suspect left Toronto Pearson International Airport with more than $22 million in gold and cash has been released by police.
Montreal
-
Quebec to create seniors-focused mini-hospitals to relieve emergency room congestion
Halfway between a family medicine group (GMF) and a hospital, the Quebec government on Wednesday clarified its model for private mini-hospitals that will focus on the needs of seniors.
-
10 years in U.S. prison for Canadian man who stole millions with fake psychic fraud
A former Montreal resident was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in a United States federal prison for a multi-decade fraud that manipulated more than one million Americans into sending money to fake psychics.
-
Q&A: Liberal MNA Greg Kelley on his party's future, CAQ's relations with anglophones
Greg Kelley, the Quebec Liberal Party's critic for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, spoke to CTV News about how the CAQ has been handling the English file and what's in store for his own opposition party.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Winnipeg
-
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.
-
The Jets superfan who never misses a game
Though Winnipeg is full of hardcore hockey lovers, there’s one man who says he’s the Winnipeg Jets biggest fan.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
-
'It’s a baby boom for our unit': Almonte General Hospital
Spring 2024 is busy at the Almonte General Hospital's (AGH) birthing unit compared to last year.
Northern Ontario
-
$200M arena decision ‘a big step’ for Sudbury’s future, mayor says
In a lengthy council meeting Tuesday night, city council in Sudbury unanimously voted to build a new arena and events centre downtown.
-
Sudbury murder suspect talked about his role in ‘his girl’ getting hurt, witness testifies
A former girlfriend of a murder suspect in Sudbury testified Wednesday that he talked about his role in the deaths a day after a firebombing that killed three people.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Barrie
-
Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest faces backlash amid another ‘technical error’
Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest may be in hot water yet again after several customers received emails falsely congratulating them on winning the Tracker boat.
-
Multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic
A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck snarled traffic in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vehicle rolls into drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie
One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled into a drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Police services board wants new approach to St. Patrick's Day
The Waterloo Region Police Services Board wants to explore new ways of dealing with an annual unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s University District.
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
Man used hammer to avoid bar tab, police say
A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.
London
-
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend
It’s not every day that a new washroom becomes the talk of the town. But in the Lake Huron tourist community of Grand Bend a new so-called smart washroom has many residents and business owners flush with joy.
-
Full house attends community meeting about Clinton hospital
A full house of concerned citizens turned out to the latest meeting about the future of the Clinton Public Hospital and its overnight emergency room closure.
-
'Everyone is devastated': Hockey community mourns loss of young leader
The hockey community in Chatham-Kent and beyond is mourning the sudden death of a player caught in a highway crash this week in London.
Windsor
-
'Everyone is devastated': Hockey community mourns loss of young leader
The hockey community in Chatham-Kent and beyond is mourning the sudden death of a player caught in a highway crash this week in London.
-
Parents advocate for 'certainty' amidst 'stressful' review of special education program
Parents of children with learning disabilities are seeking 'certainty' on the long-term status of a program that provides tailored special education support in language and math within schools.
-
Man wanted for alleged sex assault of girl under 16
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man related to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.