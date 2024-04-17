What you need to know ahead of the ETS spring schedule launch

The City of Edmonton's spring transit schedule will come into effect April 28.

It's one of five service adjustments made each year based on ridership patterns.

Bus route changes include :

Route 622 will be suspended until the start of the Fall 2024 term;

Route 906 will transition from a 30-foot bus to a 40-foot bus for all trips to increase service capacity and better serve rider needs;

Routes 130X and 150X will see frequency reduced during peak p.m. hours - from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes - based on ridership patterns;

Due to due to lower ridership in the morning, route 700X will see a permanent peak hours change to between 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 - 9 a.m; and

Route 910X will see its hours of service permanently changed to better reflect ridership needs by starting later in the morning and earlier in the afternoon.

The Summer Streets program will return in early May, with one lane on Victoria Park Road, Saskatchewan Drive and Calgary Trail converted to a mixed-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction and road renewals will continue to affect transit service in several areas. The following routes have been detoured until the fall:

Route 106 will run along 134 Avenue and 135 Avenue, between 113A Street and 97 Street;

Route 150X will travel along 113a Street, 127 Avenue, 109 Street, 129 Avenue and 103 Street.

Routes 613, 624, and 625 will detour along 134 Avenue and 135 Avenue between 113A Street and 97 Street. This detour will continue for the rest of the school year and will start again in September.

Renewal work on 132 Avenue is set to start in May. When it begins, Route 106 and Route 626 will detour along 135 Avenue and Delwood Road between 82 Street and 66 Street.

The CN Tower traffic loop and 103A Avenue westbound are closed to accommodate pedway construction. Routes 7, 511 and 523 will detour until November.

Valley Line West LRT construction will close 87 Avenue and 189 Street between May 15 to early July.

Route 914 will be on detour starting April 28, and an on-demand transit zone with service to West Edmonton Mall will be added in Aldergrove May 15, with stops at the following locations:

189 Street & 85 Avenue;

187 Street & 84 Avenue; and

For more information on changes and detours, visit the City of Edmonton's website.