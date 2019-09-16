Some Edmontonians are concerned the recent defacing of a downtown historical building and a graffiti spree in the McQueen neighbourhood signal a growing trend.

"We're hearing it from colleagues in Old Strathcona, in Chinatown, Stony Plain Road," Ian O'Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, told CTV News Edmonton.

"This is across the city that this is happening."

His comments follow the discovery of a pink-and-blue tag this past weekend on the Birks Building at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street.

"We're very disappointed and saddened by the lack of respect people have for other people's properties," said Bob Brown, vice president of property management for Melcor Developments.

"Why?" he asked. "What's the point?"

The nearly century-old building had recently been cleaned up to be considered for historical designation. Cleanup of the vandalism will cost thousands of dollars, the property manager said.

"It's just disheartening that people don't have more respect for their city," O'Donnell added.

At the end of August, the City of Edmonton had received 122 graffiti complaints since Jan. 1 for the city core, from 100 Avenue to 102 Avenue, and 97 Street to 109 Street.

Earlier this year, the City said it had counted more than twice the number of graffiti complaints to 311 in 2019's first quarter than in 2018.

With files from Timm Bruch