A century-old building on Whyte Avenue has been designated a historic resource by the city.

The Richards Block, located between 104 and 105 Streets, was built in 1909 and 1910 by A.H. Richards Co.

It’s currently home to a retail store, but the main floor was originally used as a general store, while the upper floors were used as a dance hall and meeting space for groups like the Freemasons.

“Richards Block is special because it’s a rather grand looking building for the early 1900s, and it was an important player in the growth of the former City of Strathcona,” said Scott Ashe,Heritage Planner in a written release. “Building more substantial Edwardian commercial blocks like this was a sign that business people believed in the future of the area.”

At the time of its construction, the brick building was a shift away from the wooden buildings that occupied the area.

As part of the new designation, the building’s owners will receive $367,955 from the city’s Heritage Resource Reserve Fund to help with rehabilitation of the building.

There are currently 157 properties designated as a historic resource in the city, with plans for more designations in the future.