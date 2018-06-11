Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wind warnings issued for parts of central, northern Alberta
Areas affected by wind and rainfall warnings are shown on a map released by Environment Canada Monday, June 11, 2018.
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 11:02AM MDT
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for a number of regions in central and northern Alberta, in addition to rain warnings in some areas.
Just after 10 a.m., Environment Canada issued the wind warnings for the following areas:
- City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park
- Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield
- Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake
- Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg
- Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca
- Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche
- Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost
- Slave Lake
For the wind warning, strong winds are expected or are occurring. Environment Canada said a low pressure system over northeastern Alberta is prompting strong westerly winds, and winds are forecast to become stronger in the afternoon.
Gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, the gusts are expected to continue into Monday night and much of Tuesday before letting up Tuesday evening.
The winds could throw loose objects, or cause tree branches to break. Drivers are advised to adjust driving with changing road conditions.
Rainfall warnings were also issued for the following regions:
- Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca
- Slave Lake
- Wabasca – Peerless lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake
The rainfall warnings were issued just after 8 a.m. Steady rain (sometimes heavy) is expected to fall Monday morning, and continue until Wednesday.
Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 90 mm are forecast.