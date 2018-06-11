Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for a number of regions in central and northern Alberta, in addition to rain warnings in some areas.

Just after 10 a.m., Environment Canada issued the wind warnings for the following areas:

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Slave Lake

For the wind warning, strong winds are expected or are occurring. Environment Canada said a low pressure system over northeastern Alberta is prompting strong westerly winds, and winds are forecast to become stronger in the afternoon.

Gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, the gusts are expected to continue into Monday night and much of Tuesday before letting up Tuesday evening.

The winds could throw loose objects, or cause tree branches to break. Drivers are advised to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

Rainfall warnings were also issued for the following regions:

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Slave Lake

Wabasca – Peerless lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake

The rainfall warnings were issued just after 8 a.m. Steady rain (sometimes heavy) is expected to fall Monday morning, and continue until Wednesday.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 90 mm are forecast.