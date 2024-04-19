Windows smashed at several Beaumont restaurants

Cleanup is underway after three businesses in Beaumont were vandalized.

Windows were smashed at Chartier restaurant, Jef’s Café, and Pizza Hut on 50 Street.

Surveillance video shows a person smashing the windows with a long item.

Mounties say they were notified about the destruction around 6 a.m. on Friday.

An investigation is now underway.

Jef’s Café was forced to open late on Friday because of the vandalism, and Chartier closed for the day.