    • Woman and child missing 2 weeks, RCMP seeking information

    Amanda Lillian Patterson, 35, and 8-year-old Nash Eli Patterson were last seen on March 15 in the Red Deer area. (Red Deer RCMP) Amanda Lillian Patterson, 35, and 8-year-old Nash Eli Patterson were last seen on March 15 in the Red Deer area. (Red Deer RCMP)

    Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help finding a family that hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.

    Amanda Lillian Patterson, 35, and 8-year-old Nash Eli Patterson were last seen on March 15 in the Red Deer area.

    The pair are believed to be travelling in a 2010 black Ford Edge with Alberta licence plate BWC-4410. RCMP said they may be heading to Ontario.

    Amanda is described as 4'11'', 120 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She several tattoos including a flower on her left shoulder, an upper sleeve on her right arm, a paw print and a feather.

    Nash is described as around 4', approximately 55 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about Amanda and Nash's whereabouts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

