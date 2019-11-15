EDMONTON -- A woman is dead after a head-on crash near High Prairie, Alta., last Friday.

A car and a semi collided on Highway 750, in the area of Salt Prairie, at approximately 1:30 a.m., RCMP said.

Police said the car was driving northbound into oncoming traffic and hit the semi.

"Road conditions at the time of this collision were extremely poor due to ice," RCMP said in a release.

The 24-year-old driver of the car died on scene, and a female passenger was taken to hospital, RCMP sad.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Salt Prairie is located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.