EDMONTON -- Four Albertans face a collective 169 charges after police found a "large scale forgery and counterfeiting operation" at a home.

RCMP found personal government ID, cheque books, passports, and other documents and forged items at a rural property near Fairview, Alta., on Dec. 6.

All four people face two counts of possessing stolen property:

Kailey Peterschein, 30, of Clairemont;

Krisi Patricia Summers, 39, of Grande Prairie;

Marcus John Moore, 35, of Spirit River; and

Peter Josef Mares, 42, of Calgary.

Peterschein faces the most charges, including 46 counts of possessing a forged document, and 20 charges of possessing government ID, counterfeit currency, and stolen property. She also faces 95 counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Peterschein remains in custody, while the other three were released with conditions.

All four are scheduled to appear in Fairview provincial court on Jan. 8, 2020.

Fairview is 540 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.