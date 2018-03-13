RCMP in northern Alberta have charged an Athabasca woman, after police pulled her over Sunday, and determined she was driving while impaired, and with three children in the backseat of the car at the time.

Police said officers on patrol in Grassland saw a vehicle passing another car on a double-solid line, then driving at 127 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 kilometre per hour zone.

The vehicle was pulled over by police, and the female driver arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Police said three children were also in the vehicle at the time – two six year olds and a five year old – and police said one of them was not properly secured with a seatbelt.

Investigators determined her breath sample showed she had nearly double the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Alberta Child and Family Services were called to assist.

The 34-year-old woman is facing five charges: impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 mg%, causing children to be in need of intervention, speeding, improperly crossing a double solid line.

She has been scheduled to appear in a Boyle courtroom on April 10.