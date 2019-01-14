

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a highway east of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection of Township Road 562 and Rural Road 40, west of Frog Lake, at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Police said a van with four occupants headed eastbound on Township Road 52 when it crashed with a ditch and rolled over.

A 39-year-old woman of Frog Lake died on scene. Three male occupants were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.