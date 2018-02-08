The property manager for an Edmonton building says they are stepping in to help a woman who needs a wheelchair to get around, and is stranded in her second floor apartment because the elevator in her building is broken.

“I look outside all day,” Nora Peters told CTV News Wednesday, after she had been trapped in her second floor apartment for ten days.

On Wednesday, Peters said tenants in their building were told they would be waiting for a month, or longer, for the elevator to be repaired.

“We got a notice that it’s 4 or 5 weeks, and they just keep saying: ‘Sorry for the inconvenience’,” Peters said.

The stopped elevator has put Peters’ life on hold.

“My husband likes to take me to the mall just to walk around and look at the stores and eat lunch there, and then come home, we can’t even do that,” Peters said.

Boardwalk, the company managing the property, told CTV News the elevator is unsafe, and their contractor said it would take that time to bring in the correct part to repair it.

“It’s very inconvenient, we understand that,” A Boardwalk spokesperson said. “Especially when there’s the element of not really knowing for sure if it’s going to be, you know, 35 days or 50 days.”

On Thursday, Boardwalk told CTV News the company would put Peters up in a hotel until repairs are completed. A medical move team will be brought in to help her move.

With files from Jeremy Thompson