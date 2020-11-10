EDMONTON -- An Edmonton couple was arrested and charged after women and minors were procured for sex in the Edmonton area.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Anita Pickering, 55, and Ross Pickering, 51, on Nov. 3.

Ross Pickering was charged with trafficking in a person, advertising the sexual services of another person, procuring, procuring a person under the age of 18 and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Anita Pickering was charged with trafficking in a person, procuring, and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Police encourages other victims to come forward.

“We are committed to listening. Your information could help prevent someone else from being exploited,” said ALERT Staff Sgt. Lance Parker.

The Pickerings are out on bail.