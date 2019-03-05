

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after a workplace incident involving a vehicle near Grande Prairie on Monday.

RCMP responded to a business on a rural property about 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

According to police, a vehicle at the site backed into a 37-year-old man, who was killed.

Forensic collision reconstructionist and forensic identification personnel have been consulted.

Occupational health and safety is also investigating.

This was the second workplace fatality in Alberta on Monday, a worker was killed in a fall on a jobsite near Leduc.