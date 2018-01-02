A day after a Beaumont family came forward, saying a taxi driver dropped a young man off on the side of a rural road in freezing temperatures; the company in question said an investigation is underway.

In a statement released to CTV News, Yellow Cab said it had been made aware of “a report that one of its drivers allegedly dropped off a 19-year-old passenger on the side of the road approximately 5 kilometres from his home near Beaumont late Sunday night.”

Beaumont mother Marci Terpsma told CTV News Monday that her son Carson had been dropped off by a Yellow Cab driver on the side of a rural road outside of Beaumont. The 19-year-old was trying to get home from south Edmonton.

At the time, the young man said he’d asked the driver if $40 would be enough to pay for a ride back to Beaumont, the driver said it would – but allegedly kicked Carson out of the car after the meter hit $40.

The company said an investigation was underway, with the driver of the cab and other witnesses – and said they had found a “number of significant inconsistencies” between third-party reports and information from the driver.

“It is Yellow Cab’s express policy that its drivers deliver their clients to the nearest safe, public location once the client’s deposit has been depleted or the client has indicated that they will not be able to pay any further fares.”

The company said as a precaution, the driver had temporarily been suspended pending the completion of the investigation.