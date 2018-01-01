A Beaumont mother is disturbed after a cab driver allegedly dropped off her 19-year-old son on the side of a rural road amid freezing temperatures late Sunday night.

Her son, Carson Terpsma, told CTV News he decided to take a cab home from Whyte Avenue and left his jacket with a friend who was underdressed.

“So I hopped in the cab and asked him if 40 bucks would get me to Beaumont and he said, “Yeah, of course.”

The meter hit $40 about five kilometres from his house.

“He said, ‘Your 40 bucks is up. Give me more money or get out.’”

The 19-year-old hoped a vehicle would stop and give him a ride, but after a handful of vehicles went by, he called his mother.

“You could hear in his voice how hard he was shivering,” Marci Terpsma said. “His fingers were frozen, his feet were frozen. He was just so cold.”

Terpsma called Yellow Cab to report the incident and wants the driver to be held responsible.

“I want accountability from cab drivers, so no mother ever has to deal with that again,” she said.

Yellow Cab told Terpsma that she would hear back from them on Tuesday.

With files from Shanelle Kaul