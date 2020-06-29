EDMONTON -- Police say a pair of teens involved in a hit-and-run south of Edmonton switched places before officers caught up with them.

Rimbey RCMP originally reported that an 18-year-old was arrested Thursday, June 18 after a 54-year-old man tried to stop him from driving carelessly in the community of Meridian Beach.

The 54-year-old reached through a passenger-side window as the driver took off, dragging him until he fell.

The man was airlifted to a Calgary hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This situation was escalated from the outset and as a result people were unnecessarily injured and scared," said Sgt. Pierre St-Cyr in a news release.

On Monday, RCMP said thanks to witness evidence, they've determined a 16-year-old was the one driving the vehicle at the time and the teens switched places.

They each face charges of public mischief and an investigation under the Traffic Safety Act is ongoing.

The 54-year-old man is also facing an assault charge and is scheduled to appear in Rimbey court on Sept. 2.