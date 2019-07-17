A young man is dead and four others are recovering from serious injuries after their vehicle rolled into a steep ditch near Widewater last night.

Slave Lake RCMP say it happened while the car was travelling eastbound along South Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and remaining three passengers were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators desribe the occupants of the vehicle as youth males and are not releasing the name of the dead passenger.

Mounties continue to investigate.