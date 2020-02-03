EDMONTON -- A minor was shot in a confrontation with Edmonton police Monday night after an officer came across him robbing another youth at gunpoint.

Several police units blocked off an area Monday night in northeast Edmonton, where one neighbour said he heard a gunshot.

Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton one of its members happened across a robbery near 86 Street and 130 Avenue around 6 p.m.

The officer saw one male youth, armed with a gun, robbing another youth.

Police said a confrontation started between the suspect and officers when the suspect came out of a townhouse, as the area was being contained. An officer fired his gun, causing what police described as non-life threatening injuries to the robbery suspect. He was taken to hospital.

No officers were injured.

The provincial police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, is investigating.

The neighbour who recalled hearing a gunshot was told by police to stay inside.

"I just went to go let the dog outside and heard a loud bang. I thought it was fireworks or something like that and didn't think anything of it. And about 15, 20 minutes later, came back outside and there was lights and everything everywhere," Dustin Schivak told CTV News Edmonton.

He said he saw the K9 unit, and, a short while later, police calling for medical assistance.

"Then ambulances showed up and, yeah, they were yelling at everybody to go back inside," Schivak recalled.

ASIRT investigates police conduct. The agency confirmed late-Monday evening it had been directed to look into the EPS-involved shooting.

Schivak and his wife moved into the area about a month ago. He called it a "crazy" scene to see unfold.

"You just don't really know what's going on in your neighbourhood."

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.