

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





A man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses including vehicle theft and impaired driving.

On February 2 police arrested Kyle Aylward, a 26-year-old Fort McMurray man, after multiple alleged incidents throughout the night, beginning with the theft of a commercial truck.

Following the alleged theft, the stolen vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit and run with another vehicle. A witness called police and they were able to locate the vehicle driving south on Highway 63. The truck drove into the ditch and the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested.

Aylward is charged with multiple offenses including theft of a truck, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to provide a breath sample.

Aylward is scheduled to appear in court on February 6.