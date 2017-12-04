RCMP in Red Deer have laid charges against a male suspect, including attempted murder, following a home invasion Sunday morning.

Police were called early that morning, after a woman woke up to find a man in her home in the Eastview area of Red Deer.

Investigators said the suspect had broken in through the back door, and it’s alleged he assaulted her as she tried to get him out of her house. During the incident, the woman managed to call 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect left the house and did not follow commands from police. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The 53-year-old female victim was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries she suffered.

Now, Dustin Charles Lindsay, 30, has been charged with attempted murder without a firearm, breaking, entering and committing offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.