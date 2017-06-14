EPS confirmed Wednesday that a man killed Sunday afternoon died from a gunshot wound, and his death is Edmonton’s most recent homicide.

Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Tuesday, and determined Abdullahi Nur-Abduelle, 22, had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating, and said Wednesday that detectives are still trying to track down two suspicious vehicles in connection to the shooting – releasing two images of the newer-model, dark grey Dodge Durango, and a black Hyundai Tucson.

Back on Sunday afternoon, at about 4:40 p.m. shots were fired near a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with details on this case to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).