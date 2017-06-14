Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsy completed in fatal weekend shooting, EPS still looking for suspicious vehicles
Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint outside the 7-Eleven in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:23PM MDT
EPS confirmed Wednesday that a man killed Sunday afternoon died from a gunshot wound, and his death is Edmonton’s most recent homicide.
Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Tuesday, and determined Abdullahi Nur-Abduelle, 22, had died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Meanwhile, police are still investigating, and said Wednesday that detectives are still trying to track down two suspicious vehicles in connection to the shooting – releasing two images of the newer-model, dark grey Dodge Durango, and a black Hyundai Tucson.
Back on Sunday afternoon, at about 4:40 p.m. shots were fired near a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue.
Police are asking anyone with details on this case to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
EPS released two images showing a dark-grey newer model Dodge Durango and a black Hyundai Tucson, believed to be connected to a fatal shooting in the area of 118 St. and 145 Ave. on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Supplied.
