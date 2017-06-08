Officials at the Spruce Grove library said the facility had been forced to shut down until further notice, after a car was driven into the front doors Thursday.

The collision happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday, when a car drove through the first set of doors in the front entrance of the library, forcing the evacuation of patrons.

Officials said some library staff remained inside after the crash, and the vehicle was still lodged in the entrance of the library two hours later.

Emergency officials and crews were seen at the crash site late Thursday afternoon, but it wasn’t clear when the library would be reopened.