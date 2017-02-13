Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charge laid in first traffic fatality of the year
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 4:39PM MST
Edmonton police said Monday that a man had been charged in connection to the city’s first traffic fatality of the year.
On Friday, January 20, 2017, officers were called to a two-vehicle collision after 3:10 p.m., in the area of 144 Avenue and Ebbers Boulevard.
Reports indicated a 2003 Toyota Corolla had been travelling southbound on Ebbers Boulevard and was trying to turn left, eastbound down 144 Avenue at a stop sign, when it was hit by a Ford F150, that had been travelling westbound at 111 kilometres per hour (in a 60 kilometre per hour zone).
Paramedics responded, treated the 43-year-old male driver of the car and took him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the truck, identified by police as Gary Stokes, 47, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, Stokes has been charged with speeding under the Traffic Safety Act.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in this crash.
Stokes is expected to appear in court March 16.
