Edmonton police said an individual had been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man, who was found dead Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, April 30, EPS were called to the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue on a weapons complaint at about 3:15 p.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male outside the back of the home, with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Hours later, detectives arrested an injured male suspect in hospital – their investigation revealed a fight had escalated to the stabbing.

On Monday, police said Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, had been charged with second degree murder.

Police said the victim has been identified as Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 3.

It’s believed at least four other people were present at the time of the stabbing, and they were either know to the accused or the victim, and they may have details on the incident – those individuals are asked to come forward, EPS said.

Anyone with details on the stabbing is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).