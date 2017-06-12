Edmonton police said Monday that a man had been arrested and charged in connection to an incident where it’s alleged he posed as an officer and sexually assaulted a woman.

Police said Paul Derksen, 50, has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

EPS said details of the incident were released June 7, and investigators received a number of tips in relation to the incident, that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Investigators found that on Sunday, June 4, the suspect allegedly carried out a vehicle stop in the area of 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive at about 2 a.m., reports indicated the female driver of the car was convinced to get into his car, before he sexually assaulted her in the Borden Park area, before driving her to her home.

On Sunday, June 11, the suspect was pulled over by police in the area of 39 Avenue and 97 Street. He was arrested without incident.

EPS said Derksen has been remanded in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

The accused was working with the City of Edmonton Traffic Safety section as an automated enforcement supervisor, and EPS said he was employed by the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires. It’s believed he was wearing his uniform at the time of the incident, he was driving his personal vehicle, a 2009 Nissan Rogue.

Police released a photo of the accused Monday, and asked any other complainants to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).