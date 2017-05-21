An Edmonton man captured dash cam footage of two vehicles driving dangerously on Whitemud Drive Saturday.

The video shows two cars speeding past the vehicle filming the incident before they nearly collide as they switch into the same lane and swerve around traffic.

“As they went in front of me, they both went for the same lane and fortunately one of them corrected in time, or I imagine it just would've exploded in front of me,” Brian, the man who captured the dash cam footage, told CTV News.

Brian told CTV News he would be willing to hand over the video to police because one of the two license plates is readable.

“If it’s a very specific vehicle, and we have a good license plate, and we have a video of somebody driving dangerously – we're going to action that,” Cst. Dane McGuckin said.

EPS also said more dash cams would keep drivers accountable, and Brian believes his footage will make others think twice about driving dangerously and putting the public at risk, like it happened to him.

“If they had collided, I don’t I would’ve fared very well either,” Brian said. “At those speeds, I think they would’ve been all over the Whitemud.”

With files from Jeremy Thompson