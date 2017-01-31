Police said Tuesday that the death of a man, whose body was found in a northeast Edmonton home in mid-January.

Officers with the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a home in the area of 34 Street and 143 Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, after it was reported a dead man had been found inside.

The death was handled as suspicious, and an autopsy was completed the following Monday.

On Tuesday, police said the death of the man found that day had been deemed non-criminal, which meant his identity would not be released.