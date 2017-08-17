The Alberta Dental Association and College (ADAC) released a guide for dental fees in Alberta Thursday, following collaboration with the province’s Ministry of Health.

Officials with the association said they recognized the economic environment at the time was challenging, and it was hoped the fee guide would allow dentists to create “downward pressure on their costs of services”.

The association plans to focus on developing programs for Albertans who don’t get enough dental care.

ADAC announced it had also committed to not increasing contracts with the Government of Alberta over two years, for the province’s government-funded programs.

The announcement came in response to a provincial government review that found Albertans pay more for dental care than anywhere else in Canada.

The guide is expected to be posted on the association’s website Thursday afternoon.