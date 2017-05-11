Alberta Health Services has confirmed three staff members at Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre are now on leave. This, following an investigation in April into concerns surrounding the quality of care at the hospital.

The nearly 40 page investigation report and audit was made public by the Wildrose Party earlier this week.

“We began this because an Alberta Health Services manager passed on to us a series of documents that indicate a number of standard breaches at the Lacombe hospital,” said Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr.

The document brings to light that not all staff at the Lacombe Hospital were trained in critical areas such as CPR, palliative and end of life care, safe lifts, transfers or use of restraints. "I think the situation is serious. The official that gave us the documents said they were shocking and felt that the public needed to know,” said Orr.

Other concerns range from expired aseptic sterile supplies like catheters, to medication being left unsecured, unlabeled and unattended.

The investigation into the quality of care and state of the hospital began after a group of Red Deer College nursing students - who were training there in March - brought their concerns forward.

Orr said his party’s concern is why it took the students to bring the issues forward. “This is not a new thing. Families and residents have tried to speak up, and often being rebuffed. Why did it take this long for this to come to light?”

Alberta Health Services says they responded quickly with their investigation and audit.

In a statement, Central Zone Chief Health Operations Officer Brenda Huband said “Our first concern is for the residents living in the Lacombe long-term care facility.”

In the release AHS says actions it plans on taking include: Thorough health assessments of all 75 residents; physiotherapy and falls risk assessments on all residents; a thorough cleaning of the site, with support and guidance from Infection Prevention and Control professionals, of all resident care areas, including medication rooms, medication carts, and tub rooms; improved communication between caregivers and residents/families, and between caregivers; the introduction of education sessions for all staff to ensure they understand health service and accommodation standards for continuing care; and working with stakeholders to introduce a resident and family council that can meet regularly to ensure high quality care is maintained.

The review was finished last week, and AHS says it highlights the need to shift to a more resident and family-focused care model.

“It is best practice in continuing care to develop care plans with input from residents, their families if they choose, and a multi-disciplinary care team,” said Huband

A final report is expected next week.

The Wildrose Party is asking the NDP government to ensure it’s made public.