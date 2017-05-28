Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of infant
EPS are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in the area of 142 Avenue and 77 Street on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:17PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 5:40AM MDT
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a six-month old baby in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of 142 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 7 a.m.
No one is in custody, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
More to come...
