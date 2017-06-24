Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:10AM MDT
An Edmonton woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake late Friday afternoon.
Sylvan Lake RCMP said a pickup truck headed southbound on Highway 20 struck a vehicle headed westbound on Highway 12 at the intersection at approximately 5:45 p.m.
The driver of the sedan, a 57-year-old woman, died in the collision. One of the two occupants of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted for about three hours following the collision.
RCMP are investigating the crash.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Four-year-old dies in collision with car in Mill Woods
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton 2
- City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed 1
- Edmonton woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake
- Storm wreckage to take over a month to clean up: Red Deer officials 1
- Duplex off Whyte Avenue significantly damaged by fire
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1