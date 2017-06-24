An Edmonton woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake late Friday afternoon.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said a pickup truck headed southbound on Highway 20 struck a vehicle headed westbound on Highway 12 at the intersection at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The driver of the sedan, a 57-year-old woman, died in the collision. One of the two occupants of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted for about three hours following the collision.

RCMP are investigating the crash.