

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





Residents of a west end condo complex were sent scrambling Thursday morning due to fire.

Fire officials were called to the 4-storey complex, located at 172 Street and 76 Avenue, around 8:00 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of a second floor suite.

Before fire crews were able to set up ladders to rescue those stranded on balconies, an eyewitness tells CTV News that they saw one person jump from a third-floor balcony to the ground.

As fire officials worked to evacuate residents and bring the fire under control, dark smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The fire spread to the roof of the complex, with crews eventually bringing the fire under control around 9:00am.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More to come.



