Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fire damages west end condo complex
Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:08AM MST
Residents of a west end condo complex were sent scrambling Thursday morning due to fire.
Fire officials were called to the 4-storey complex, located at 172 Street and 76 Avenue, around 8:00 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of a second floor suite.
Before fire crews were able to set up ladders to rescue those stranded on balconies, an eyewitness tells CTV News that they saw one person jump from a third-floor balcony to the ground.
As fire officials worked to evacuate residents and bring the fire under control, dark smoke could be seen billowing from the building.
The fire spread to the roof of the complex, with crews eventually bringing the fire under control around 9:00am.
There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More to come.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Social media connects central Alberta families after act of kindness 1
- RCMP trying to identify suspects in armed robbery
- Recent warm weather causing problems for winter attractions
- NDP consulting Albertans on Daylight Saving Time through online survey 1
- City says speed restriction to be lifted on Metro LRT Line 1
- RCMP asking for help to find the owner of extensive coin collection
- Fire damages west end condo complex
- Morinville RCMP search for robbery suspects
- City moves forward on downtown park 1
- Sylvan Lake 11-year-old opening DJ for Madchild show 1