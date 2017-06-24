Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four-year-old dies in collision with car in Mill Woods
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:43AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a pedestrian collision that left a four-year-old child dead in Mill Woods Friday night.
Police said that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, in the area of 35 Street, collided with a boy in a roadway at approximately 8:15 p.m.
EMS responded and treated the child, but he was pronounced dead in the hospital.
There are no charges pending at this time, police said, and they are investigating.
More to come…
