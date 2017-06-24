Edmonton police are investigating a pedestrian collision that left a four-year-old child dead in Mill Woods Friday night.

Police said that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, in the area of 35 Street, collided with a boy in a roadway at approximately 8:15 p.m.

EMS responded and treated the child, but he was pronounced dead in the hospital.

There are no charges pending at this time, police said, and they are investigating.

