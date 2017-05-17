

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





A Grande Prairie man is facing child pornography charges, following an investigation by RCMP and ALERT.

A social media investigation led the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit to the residence of a Grande Prairie man.

The investigation began when the sharing of child pornography was reported to the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa.

Jason Lovely was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 10, with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribute child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on June 28, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask if anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to report the activity to police. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).