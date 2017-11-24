Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Investigation underway after drugs worth nearly $500K found in yard at Bowden Institution
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 3:25PM MST
Officials are investigating after nearly $500,000 worth in contraband was found and confiscated from the yard at Bowden Institution in mid-November.
The Correctional Service Canada said staff at the central Alberta facility seized a number of packages from the yard of the medium security unit on November 14.
The packages contained methamphetamine and THC – total value of the contraband was estimated at $495,320. The items were found following efforts by correctional officers, their detector-dog team, and security staff.
Correctional Service Canada officials are investigating.
