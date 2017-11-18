Police have a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide in Lac La Biche in late October, and they believe a woman who was reported missing near Boyle is with him.

Wesley Boudreau is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 26-year-old Michael Matthew Mountain on October 28.

The suspect and the victim are both from Lac La Biche.

Investigators found that 25-year-old Mandi Leigh Boucher from the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, who was reported missing to Boyle RCMP the day Mountain’s body was discovered, is known to Boudreau and could be with him.

RCMP received tips from the public about seeing Boucher and Boudreau together in Edmonton, Lac La Biche, Boyle and St. Paul.

Police describe Boudreau as Metis, approximately 5-foot-6, 188 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and ride side of his face.

Boucher is described as Metis, 5-foot-1, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.