As more details surface surrounding the tragic bombing in Manchester, England Monday night, officials in Alberta reacted to the shocking attack.

Late Monday night, following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena an explosion was heard in the arena, killing 22, and injuring 59.

The attack sent shockwaves worldwide, and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

In Alberta, Premier Rachel Notley released a statement in response to the tragedy Tuesday morning, expressing condolences to those impacted from the province.

“The attack was cruel, it targeted young people, specifically young women, and it will do nothing to shake our resolve. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom and with everyone who values free and open societies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those mourning this brutal act.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Don Iveson announced via Twitter that the High Level Bridge would be lit up in the colours of the Union Jack: white, red and blue on Tuesday night.

The bridge will be lit white, red and blue tonight to honour the victims and everyone impacted by the terrorism in #Manchester ���� #yeg — Don Iveson (@doniveson) May 23, 2017

Late Monday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement, also through Twitter, in response to the bombing.

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

The attack has prompted officials in other cities and at other venues to revisit their security procedures or tighten security.

At Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson Tim Shipton said: “Our hearts go out to the families affected by the tragedy in Manchester.

“As a venue, we continue to strive for the safest operations possible for our employees and guests. We do not discuss [specific] details, but our operational plan is up to date and in line with the current global security environment. We have a team in place that works closely with law enforcement to monitor threat levels and reinforce our diligence in planning and operations.”